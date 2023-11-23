Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' faces legal and financial hurdles before release

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

Vikram's 'Dhruva Natchathiram' faces legal and financial hurdles before release

By Aikantik Bag 05:06 pm Nov 23, 202305:06 pm

'Dhruva Natchathiram' is slated for Friday release

Gautham Vasudev Menon's much-awaited Tamil film, Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is slated for release on Friday. However, advance bookings are yet to start in some parts of Tamil Nadu and elsewhere, leading to confusion about the film's release. As per The Times of India, Menon has been instructed to pay Rs. 8 crore at the Madras High Court to settle all legal issues surrounding the movie's release.

2/3

Distributors offer help to Menon

To guarantee a hassle-free release for Dhruva Natchathiram, some distribution partners have reportedly offered to assist Menon with the required sum. However, the director is reportedly dissatisfied with their conditions. Menon has been working non-stop to ensure the film gets released on the scheduled date, managing promotions, interviews, and publicity single-handedly.

3/3

Cast and plotline of 'Dhruva Natchathiram'

Dhruva Natchathiram is Menon's passion project, a spy action flick that follows a secret agent group called The Basement, led by Vikram's character John. The star-studded cast features Ritu Varma, Vinayakan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Simran, and more. In a recent interview, Menon disclosed that he intentionally left several loose ends in the movie to be addressed in sequels but made sure it did not feel disjointed.