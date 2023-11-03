Tamil cinema releases 200+ films till November 2023; creates record

Tamil cinema is on a roll in producing films in 2023

Tamil cinema is a perfect blend of larger-than-life films and rich content films. Over the years, the industry has shown exponential growth in terms of commerce and art. Interestingly, 2023 has been a record-breaking year for the Tamil film industry as it is set to release overall 240+ films by December 31. Producer G Dhananjeyan wrote a detailed tweet on the same.

Dhananjeyan's close observation of Tamil cinema

The Kanden Kadhalai producer stated, "Tamil Cinema till 3rd November (4 new films released today) crossed 200 new films (v/s 167 till 4th November 2022), a record new releases in 2023. Expected to cross 240 by Dec 31st." He pointed out that despite record-breaking releases, the hit to flop ratio will be the lowest. Let's see how the industry performs in the coming weeks.

