CBFC corruption row: Vishal thanks I&B Ministry for swift response

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

Tamil actor Vishal alleged that he had to pay a total of Rs. 6.5 lakh to two CBFC officials for 'Mark Antony's screening and certification

Tamil actor Vishal has thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for taking swift action on his corruption allegations against some officials at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Notably, the ministry ordered "an immediate inquiry" into Vishal's allegations that he had to pay Rs. 6.5 lakh for the certification of his latest release Mark Antony's Hindi version. Here's everything about the controversy.

Why does this story matter?

Taking to X on Thursday (September 28), Vishal named two people, alleging he transferred lakhs of rupees to their bank accounts for the certification and screening of Mark Antony's Hindi version. Mark Antony, originally made in Tamil language, was released on September 15 in Tamil Nadu. The film was later released in other languages, including Hindi and Telugu, on September 28.

Vishal thanks PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Shinde

Following the ministry's response, Vishal tweeted, "Thank you very much for the necessary action taken...definitely hoping for this to be an example for every government official who intends to or is part of corruption and to take the honest route to serve the nation and not the steps of corruption." He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Don't encourage third-party agents/intermediaries: CBFC

Taking cognizance of Vishal's allegations, the CBFC also issued a statement on Friday, asking filmmakers not to entertain third parties for film certification. "Despite the online certification system, i.e., E-Cinepramaan, in place and regular updates on new system improvements for the film producers/applicants, they still choose to apply through intermediaries or agents. This goes against the objective of eliminating third-party involvement," it said.

'CBFC has zero tolerance for corruption'

The board, further in its statement, said that the CBFC has "zero tolerance for corruption." It added, "Also, the strictest action will be taken against anyone found involved, and we shall get into the root cause. Meanwhile, any attempt to malign the image of CBFC will not be tolerated." It also asked filmmakers to apply in advance for certification to avoid last-minute hiccups.