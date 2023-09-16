Canada defers trade mission to India after tension at G20

World

Canada defers trade mission to India after tension at G20

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan September 16, 2023 | 11:22 am 2 min read

Canada has deferred trade mission to India after tension at G20 Summit

Canada has postponed its trade mission to India, scheduled for October, due to strained relations between the two countries, according to Reuters. The decision comes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's criticism of Canada's handling of recent protests by Khalistani supporters and the holding of a "Khalistan referendum" in different cities in Canada. The matter is also said to have reportedly canceled a formal bilateral meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Why does this story matter?

Trudeau faced backlash from India at the recently concluded summit over allegations of fostering Khalistani elements in Canada. Additionally, reports suggested leaders from various countries ignored him. Notably, Trudeau chose not to attend the dinner for G20 leaders, following which India reportedly rejected his request for a bilateral meeting. However, PM Modi pulled him aside and expressed his strong objections to pro-Khalistan activities in Canada and its handling of the situation, which India says threatens Indian diplomats there.

Trade deal negotiations stalled by political disputes

According to reports, Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng's spokesperson confirmed the postponement of the trade mission on Friday (local time) without giving any reason. Meanwhile, an Indian official reportedly claimed the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Canada, which resumed after a decade, have been halted too due to objections over "political developments in Canada." The talks were initiated in May after Ng and her Indian counterpart, Piyush Goyal, issued a joint statement expressing hopes to boost trade.

Controversial pro-Khalitan protests strain relations

The strained relations allegedly stem from controversial pro-Khalistan protests in Canada, including rallies in Brampton, Ontario, in June themed after the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. On Sunday, the central government expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities," including the "Khalistan referendum" in Canada, as the display celebrated separatist violence. Canada has the largest Sikh population outside of Punjab. Among them are separatists seeking an independent Sikh state called Khalistan in northern India.

Trudeau defends Canadians' right to 'freedom of expression'

Trudeau, on the other hand, defended the rights of Canadians to "freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest." "We are always there to prevent violence and to push back against hatred. I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of the few do not represent the entire community or Canada," he added.

Share this timeline