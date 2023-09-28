Park Eun-bin's 'Castaway Diva' release date is here; teaser out

By Aikantik Bag 02:37 pm Sep 28, 202302:37 pm

'Castaway Diva' premieres on October 28

The second teaser for the highly anticipated tvN K-drama, Castaway Diva, has been released, giving viewers a sneak peek into the main character's life after her return to Seoul from a deserted island. The show stars Park Eun-bin as Seo Mo-hak, who bravely and cheerfully tackles the challenges of adjusting to city life. The series is set to premiere on October 28. This will mark Park's first big release after Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

More about the teaser and the cast

The teaser kicks off with a news report announcing that a girl had been marooned on a deserted island for 15 years. It then shifts to Seo's interview, where she shares that the island was filled with nothing but trash. A series of clips depict her struggles on the island and her subsequent efforts to adapt to life in Seoul, where she is baffled by modern technology. The cast includes Park, Chae Jong-hyeop, Kim Hyo-jin, Cha Hak-yeon, and Kim Joo-hoon.

