'Harry Potter' actor Michael Gambon (82), who played Dumbledore, dies

Entertainment

By Shreya Mukherjee Edited by Isha Sharma 06:18 pm Sep 28, 202306:18 pm

Michael Gambon has passed away at 82. RIP

Veteran Irish-born British actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing the role of Albus Dumbledore, Headmaster of Hogwarts, in six Harry Potter movies, has died. According to his family, Gambon succumbed to a bout of pneumonia. He was 82. The actor took over the role of Dumbledore from Richard Harris in 2004, playing the iconic character from the third movie, Prisoner of Azkaban.

His publicist released this statement confirming his passing

His publicist released a statement that said, "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon. Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia." "We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

A look at his brilliant career and notable projects

Gambon had a prolific six-decade-long career, and per Variety, he had 148 film and TV credits by 2015. He made his film debut with Othello in 1965 and was known for projects such as The Lost Prince, The King's Speech, Path to War, The Wings of the Dove, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Gosford Park, and Victoria & Abdul, among others.

Recipient of four BAFTAs

For his outstanding work on television, the veteran was honored with four BAFTAs. The first was for the 1986 television drama The Singing Detective, the second one for the 1999 show Wives & Daughters, the third one for the 2000 drama Longitude, and the fourth and the last one for Perfect Strangers (2001). He also earned Emmy nominations for Path to War and Emma.

Accolades, legacy, and noteworthy recognitions

In 1998, Queen Elizabeth II knighted him for his exceptional contribution to drama. One of the original members and pillars of the Royal National Theatre, London, he became the recipient of the Irish Film & Television Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, and in 2020, The Irish Times placed him at No. 27 in the list of "Ireland's greatest film actors."