Timeline of Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian's fallout

Kim Kardashian-Kourtney Kardashian's fallout timeline

For Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, perhaps blood isn't thicker than water. The duo has been engaged in a public feud, which was aggravated during Season 3 of The Kardashians when Kim entered into a business deal with Dolce & Gabbana months after Kourtney's wedding. The latter took umbrage since D&G had designed her D-day outfit. Now, the rivalry has reignited during Season 4.

This is what happened in S04's premiere episode

In Season 4, Episode 1, Kourtney decides to skip a family vacation due to her tensions with Kim. She speaks about a recent call with Kim, where she told Kim, "You're talking about the bulls*** details cause it's all your egotistical, selfish mind can think about...you cannot stand someone else being the center of attention," to which, Kim responded, "You have a serious vendetta."

They have been at loggerheads since 2008

In 2008, Kim, Kourtney, and their other sister Khloé got into an argument, and Khloé and Kourtney sided with each other. Kourtney yelled at Kim, "You're so gross. All you care about is money," and Kim went on to hit Khloé, which made Kourtney conclude that Kim has "no sense of loyalty." This happened during the second season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The video game fight in 2015

Then, in 2015, Kim wanted her family members to appear in a video game to "mirror [her] real life," but Kourtney had other plans. Kim went on a tirade and said that she bought her sister a "f*cking career," but the latter didn't "care to do random things." It was only after Kim sent her a cease and desist letter that Kourtney obliged.

Legal jargon: What's a cease and desist letter?

Per Cornell Law School, "[It's] a cautionary letter sent to an alleged wrongdoer describing the alleged misconduct and demanding that the alleged misconduct be stopped. [The] letter provides notice that legal action may and will be taken if the conduct in question continues."

Did you watch their fight over the Christmas card photoshoot?

Another ugly fight reared its head during Season 15 of KUWTK when Kim wanted the entire family to be available to pose for the family Christmas card. When Kourtney didn't comply and said she didn't care "what anyone says," Kim shouted, "No one wants you in the f*cking shoot, I'm planning it. I'm planning the shoot. So we don't want you in the shoot."

Season 17: Trouble ensued over 'copied outfits'

In Season 17, Episode 2 of KUWTK, the sisters were at each other's throats yet again, and Kim told Kourtney that she "copied" her fashion sense. "I've spent months and months flying to Miami to see what [the designer's] vision is, so for her to jump in, I was just like 'Oh come on, she has no idea how this works,'" said Kim.

All hell broke loose with physical altercations

Another brawl—this time physical—transpired in Season 18 (2021). When Kim questioned her sister's work ethic, the latter responded not only with words but also with slaps, screams, punches, and kicks! In Season 20, yet again, there was tons of drama when the duo got into a fight over a nanny. "You keep projecting all your bulls*** onto me," said Kourtney famously.