Kanye launches new album 'Donda' at live event, Kim attends

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 23, 2021, 06:22 pm

Kanye West recently premiered his new album Donda at a live broadcast event from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Apple Music live-streamed the sold-out event for this album. The album, however, is expected to officially release today. To note, Donda marks the popular rapper's first collaboration with Jay-Z, after they last appeared in Drake's Pop Style.

Entrance

Kanye banged the entrance without any formal introduction or warning. The first track was We're gonna be OK, and the second featured an extensive sample of Kanye's mother. Meanwhile, the third song drew a reference to designer Junya Watanabe. Kanye dropped on his knees at one point in the stadium during the track I Know God Breathed On This. The final song staggered everyone.

Surprise

Because, that's when Jay-Z made a surprise entry. His verse mentioned red cap, a reference to Kanye's Make America Great Again cap for Donald Trump's campaign. Every roll-out of the album was different from the other that also had contributions from Pop Smoke, Travis Scott among others. His estranged wife Kim Kardashian's attendance left everyone surprised, but the show of solidarity was appreciated.

Description

Donda, named after his mother, was set to release in July 2020, after Kanye's album Wash Us in the Blood. But, it could not happen due to some contract issue. The live stream announcement of the album came through an Apple advertisement, scored and edited by Kanye. It featured the song No Child Left Behind and starred controversial track and field sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson.

Fact

Kanye has won the Grammy over 20 times. Considered to be one of the best-selling artists, the singer recently won a Grammy for Best Contemporary Music Album for his gospel record Jesus is King. His cupboard is also adorned with nine Billboard Music Awards (BMA). The latest BMA he won was for Wash Us in the Blood, which has him collaborating with Scott.