Leonardo DiCaprio's best performances you can't miss

Entertainment

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 21, 2023 | 11:15 am 2 min read

Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't need an introduction. He became a household name long back when he starred as Jack in the iconic Titanic film. Whether it's portraying a complex character in Inception or challenging the status quo in The Wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio's presence on screen is nothing short of mesmerizing. With our list, explore DiCaprio's finest portrayals to date.

'Inception' (2010)

DiCaprio delivers a nuanced performance in Christopher Nolan's 2010 sci-fi film Inception. DiCaprio plays the role of Dom Cobb, a professional thief who infiltrates the subconscious of a CEO using a dream-sharing technology to rob corporate information. But, his tragic past puts his team in danger and his project is on the verge of dooming. The film won four Oscars.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

The 2013 biographical dark comedy film The Wolf of Wall Street is touted to be one of the best by the director-actor duo, Martin Scorsese and DiCaprio. Based on Jordan Belfort's 2007 memoir, the movie follows the rise and fall of Belfort. DiCaprio embodies the character of Belfort in the film. Blending charm and debauchery, he portrays a charismatic yet morally bankrupt stockbroker.

'The Revenant' (2015)

After several years of delivering back-to-back masterclass performances, DiCaprio finally won an Oscar for his performance in the 2015 Western action film The Revenant. DiCaprio plays Hugh Glass. Stranded and left for dead in the wilderness, he embarks on a grueling journey of survival and revenge. He endures extreme weather conditions and conveys intense pain, resilience, and determination with minimal dialogue.

'Shutter Island' (2010)

The 2010 neo-noir psychological thriller film Shutter Island is another iconic work from the Scorsese and DiCaprio's collaboration. DiCaprio's role as US Marshal Teddy Daniels in the film is a haunting exploration of psychological turmoil. As he investigates the mysterious disappearance of a prisoner at a mental institution, DiCaprio's character becomes trapped in a complex web of delusion and reality.

'The Departed' (2006)

In Scorsese's 2006 crime thriller film The Departed, DiCaprio takes on the role of Billy Costigan, an undercover cop infiltrating the criminal underworld. Steering through the treacherous world of deception, DiCaprio beautifully reflects the character's inner conflict and susceptibility. It is a modern crime masterpiece and a thrilling game of cat and mouse between an undercover officer and a mole within the police force.

