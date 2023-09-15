Top-rated films of Adam Sandler on IMDb

Entertainment

Top-rated films of Adam Sandler on IMDb

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 15, 2023 | 05:23 pm 2 min read

Adam Sandler is one of the best comic actors in Hollywood

One of the goofiest actors in Hollywood, Adam Sandler is loved for his impeccable comic timing. In the early '90s, Sandler was one of the cast members on Saturday Night Live. From there, he made a career that boasts of award-winning films. If you're a fan of the actor too, then watch these movies that are top-rated on IMDb.

'Uncut Gems'

Although Sandler is best known for his comic roles, the actor has proved that he can perform non-comic characters with equal finesse too. He starred in Josh and Benny Safdie's 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems as an American-Jewish jeweler, who is also a gambling addict. It also featured Julia Fox, LaKeith Stanfield, and others in pivotal roles. IMDb rating: 7.4 out of 10 stars

'Reign Over Me'

One of the most celebrated works of Sandler is Reign Over Me, a buddy film that was released in 2007. Starring Sandler and Don Cheadle, it also featured Jada Pinkett Smith. Its director and co-writer, Mike Binder, also played a minor role in the title which revolves around two old friends who were former college roommates. IMDb rating: 7.4 out of 10 stars

'Punch-Drunk Love'

Sandler's performance in the 2002 film received critical acclaim. Co-starring Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman, Punch-Drunk Love is directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson. The absurdist comedy-drama was released in the year 2002 and it revolves around an entrepreneur who suffers from social anxiety and eventually falls in love with his sister's colleague. IMDb rating: 7.3 out of 10 stars

'Happy Gilmore'

Directed by Dennis Dugan, it stars Sandler as the titular character, essaying an unsuccessful ice hockey player who finds a newfound love for the game of golf. Produced by Robert Simonds, it marks the second writing collaboration between Sandler and Tim Herlihy after Billy Madison. It also marked the beginning of multiple collaborations between Dugan and Sandler. IMDb rating: 7 out of 10 stars

Ready, set, quiz!

Group 2

Next question QUESTION 1 1/5 In which TV show was Adam Sandler referenced in an episode? a. The Simpsons b. Family Guy c. South Park d. Friends Next question QUESTION 2 2/5 What is Adam Sandler's full name? a. Adam Richard Sandler b. Adam Stanley Sandler c. Adam Levine Sandler d. Adam Michael Sandler Next question QUESTION 3 3/5 In addition to acting, what other roles has Adam Sandler taken on in the entertainment industry? a. Screenwriter b. Producer c. Comedian d. All of the above Next question QUESTION 4 4/5 What is the estimated net worth of Adam Sandler? a. $150 million b. $250 million c. $420 million d. $500 million Next question QUESTION 5 5/5 Which of the following films did Adam Sandler NOT star in? a. The Waterboy b. 50 First Dates c. The Longest Yard d. The Hangover Results -results- -remarks- 10 Question 1 In which TV show was Adam Sandler referenced in an episode? The Simpsons Question 2 What is Adam Sandler's full name? Adam Richard Sandler Question 3 In addition to acting, what other roles has Adam Sandler taken on in the entertainment industry? All of the above Question 4 What is the estimated net worth of Adam Sandler? $420 million Question 5 Which of the following films did Adam Sandler NOT star in? The Hangover

Share this timeline