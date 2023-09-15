Top-rated films of Adam Sandler on IMDb
One of the goofiest actors in Hollywood, Adam Sandler is loved for his impeccable comic timing. In the early '90s, Sandler was one of the cast members on Saturday Night Live. From there, he made a career that boasts of award-winning films. If you're a fan of the actor too, then watch these movies that are top-rated on IMDb.
'Uncut Gems'
Although Sandler is best known for his comic roles, the actor has proved that he can perform non-comic characters with equal finesse too. He starred in Josh and Benny Safdie's 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems as an American-Jewish jeweler, who is also a gambling addict. It also featured Julia Fox, LaKeith Stanfield, and others in pivotal roles. IMDb rating: 7.4 out of 10 stars
'Reign Over Me'
One of the most celebrated works of Sandler is Reign Over Me, a buddy film that was released in 2007. Starring Sandler and Don Cheadle, it also featured Jada Pinkett Smith. Its director and co-writer, Mike Binder, also played a minor role in the title which revolves around two old friends who were former college roommates. IMDb rating: 7.4 out of 10 stars
'Punch-Drunk Love'
Sandler's performance in the 2002 film received critical acclaim. Co-starring Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman, Punch-Drunk Love is directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson. The absurdist comedy-drama was released in the year 2002 and it revolves around an entrepreneur who suffers from social anxiety and eventually falls in love with his sister's colleague. IMDb rating: 7.3 out of 10 stars
'Happy Gilmore'
Directed by Dennis Dugan, it stars Sandler as the titular character, essaying an unsuccessful ice hockey player who finds a newfound love for the game of golf. Produced by Robert Simonds, it marks the second writing collaboration between Sandler and Tim Herlihy after Billy Madison. It also marked the beginning of multiple collaborations between Dugan and Sandler. IMDb rating: 7 out of 10 stars