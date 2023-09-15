Gautam Gulati to Gauahar Khan: 'Bigg Boss's most strategic contestants

Written by Isha Sharma September 15, 2023 | 05:04 pm 2 min read

The smartest players on 'Bigg Boss' through the years

It's that time of the year again. On Thursday, the makers of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss unveiled the promo for the upcoming 17th season. It'll be hosted by Salman Khan, who has been anchoring it since Season 4. Before we prepare ourselves for BB 17, let's go back in time and take a look at the most strategic contestants of BB.

Gauahar Khan

The winner of the seventh season, Gauahar Khan had a memorable journey. From falling for co-contestant Kushal Tandon to her fights with Tanishaa Mukerji and Armaan Kohli, Khan had a bittersweet experience in the house. However, she was quick to win viewers' hearts due to her genuine connections and the way she poured herself into the tasks, the intensity of them notwithstanding.

Gautam Gulati

Gautam Gulati is remembered as one of the most rightful winners of BB, and his journey was remarkable considering there was a time when he practically spoke to nobody and killed time in a corner all by himself. However, when it came to tasks, organization, and planning, Gulati was always at the forefront, guiding others and navigating through everything like a true champion.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan may not have been the winner of the 11th season of Bigg Boss (she was the first runner-up), but she remains one of its most popular participants to this day. Khan's sharp approach and innate leadership skills set her apart—her BB legacy is huge, so much so that she has made several special appearances in multiple BB seasons post Season 11.

Vikas Gupta

Producer-screenwriter-host Vikas Gupta has been a part of Bigg Boss in Season 11 (his original season), Season 13 (as a proxy), and Season 14 (challenger). Blessed with the gift of gab that was bolstered by a sense of inherent confidence, Gupta charmed his competitors in such a way that his mind games and well-thought-out strategies earned him the title of "mastermind" in the house.

