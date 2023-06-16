Entertainment

Juhi Chawla trolls news channel over Cyclone Biparjoy's reporting

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 16, 2023 | 05:16 pm 2 min read

Juhi Chawla essayed the role of a journalist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

Recently, a national Hindi news channel's anchor was brutally trolled for her over-dramatized reporting on Cyclone Biparjoy. On Friday, Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to social media to share an old video of hers from a film where she's seen carrying out a similar scene. Chawla's tweet that roasted the channel (and the anchor) has gone viral since then.

Why does this story matter?

The cyclone which made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday, has churned toward Rajasthan. According to weather officials, the cyclone has weakened and is now headed toward South Rajasthan. It also caused a severe financial loss to Gujarat's electricity department by damaging 5,000 poles, leaving 1,000 villages without electricity in the Saurashtra region. Meanwhile, two people died on Thursday while saving livestock, said reports.

Chawla posted video from 'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani'

Taking to Twitter, Chawla shared a clip from her 2000 film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani in which she played a journalist. The clip shows Chawla covering a cyclone in a fake setup, similar to the news anchor's coverage. Though she did not comment on the anchor's post, Chawla's hilarious tweet has served as fodder for netizens for a good laugh.

Netizens claimed Chawla did a better job than the anchor

Soon after Chawla put out the tweet which had both videos (of Chawla and the news anchor), it instantly grabbed the attention of the users. Many agreed that Chawla was more real with her reporting than the anchor. "But you did it better!" wrote a user. There were also users who trolled the channel, with one commenting: "Same guys who said Patanjali cures COVID-19!"

More about Chawla on personal and professional fronts

Chawla is one of the leading female actors in Bollywood who was at the prime of her career from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. She was last seen in OTT releases Sharmaji Namkeen and Hush Hush. Meanwhile, in 2021, Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs. 20 lakh file on her for a 5G-related suit which was later reduced.

