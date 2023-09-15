'Peaky Blinders' to 'Locke': Tom Hardy's top performances

Entertainment

'Peaky Blinders' to 'Locke': Tom Hardy's top performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 15, 2023 | 04:57 pm 2 min read

Best Tom Hardy movies, series

Most of us know Tom Hardy for his brilliant roles as Peaky Blinders's Alfie Solomons, Marvel's Venom, or Batman's nemesis Bane, but did you know he began his career with the British reality TV show Make Me a Supermodel? Hardy has since been part of several Oscar-winning movies, Christopher Nolan directorials, and has earned an Oscar nomination as well. Check out his best.

'The Dark Knight Rises' (2012)

One of Nolan's best and highest-grossing films is the 2012 DC superhero film The Dark Knight Rises. Hardy brought to life the character of Bane- the iconic, merciless, gravely voiced (because of his heavy leather respirator mask) villain. He is a member of the League of Shadows. With an evident physical transformation, he delivers a nuanced performance combining brutal force with intellect.

'Peaky Blinders' (2013-2022)

In the Cillian Murphy-led BBC's popular crime drama series Peaky Blinders, Hardy plays the role of a Jewish gang leader Alfred aka Alfie Solomons. Solomons shares a complex and unique relationship with Peaky Blinders leader Tommy Shelby (Murphy). With a distinct voice, unique dialect, and body language, Hardy stole every scene he appeared in and made it unforgettable.

'Locke' (2013)

Hardy truly shines in Stephen Knight's 2013 psychological drama Locke. As Ivan Locke, Hardy holds the audience's attention with his acting prowess and versatility, conveying a range of emotions and moral dilemmas through a car journey. Hardy, as a professionally successful and dedicated family man whose life turns upside down after a phone call, delivers both a riveting and an emotionally gripping one-man show.

'The Drop' (2014)

Based on Dennis Lehane's short story Animal Rescue, Michaël R Roskam's 2014 crime drama film The Drop is the most unique work in Hardy's filmography. He plays Bob Saginowski, a bartender entangled in the criminal underworld. His vulnerability shines through as he rescues a puppy from near the pub which sets a trail of tragic events revealing layers of complexity in his character.

'The Revenant' (2015)

Hardy plays yet another villainous character in Alejandro G Iñárritu's 2015 Western action drama film The Revenant and earned an Oscar nomination. Hardy delivers a chilling and transformative performance as John Fitzgerald, a ruthless frontiersman, a foil to Leonardo DiCaprio's Hugh Glass. With a rugged physicality and intense demeanor, Hardy's portrayal is a masterclass in villainy, crafting a character driven by self-preservation and greed.

Share this timeline