Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023 | 06:51 pm 3 min read

'The Vampire Diaries' made its debut 14 years ago in 2009

On this day in 2009, a television phenomenon came to life, The Vampire Diaries, which altered the landscape of supernatural dramas. Featuring Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley, Candice King, and Kat Graham in the lead, TVD captured the attention of audiences worldwide with its breathtaking action, dramatic flair, and simmering romantic tension. On TVD's 14th anniversary, we gather its highest-rated episodes per IMDb.

Season 3, Episode 22: 'The Departed' (9.4/10)

TVD's highest-rated episode is the third season finale—with its perfect cliffhanger, pacing, and intricately woven narrative. As the Mystic Falls vampires struggle to thwart Alaric's mission to kill Klaus, the episode cleverly showcases Elena living the chilling replay of the tragic night when she lost her parents when Rebekah intercepts her car. Instead of meeting her demise, she finds herself transformed into a vampire.

Season 8, Episode 16: 'I Was Feeling Epic' (9.3/10)

After 171 episodes, TVD concluded with a gracefully crafted finale. When Katherine—Elena's doppelganger—returns to unleash hellfire, Stefan, Bonnie, and Damon devise a plan to permanently eliminate her. Stefan makes the ultimate sacrifice—choosing to end Katherine's existence while gifting Damon the cure—promising him a happy life with Elena, who, following a prolonged period in a coffin, returns from the dead and reunites with her friends.

Season 1, Episode 22: 'Founder's Day' (9.2/10)

As the Salvatore brothers and the Lockwoods find themselves entangled in perilous situations, Elena's brother, Jeremy, makes a momentous decision to transition into a vampire. Meanwhile, Katherine makes her first trip to Mystic Falls. This season one finale episode was a whirlwind of unpredictable twists and turns, each minute brimming with startling revelations. This episode laid the groundwork for future seasons, introducing captivating plotlines.

Season 2, Episode 21: 'The Sun Also Rises' (9.1/10)

In season two's penultimate episode—The Sun Also Rises—TVD delivered an intriguing twist in the plot as the hybrid ritual plotline reached its zenith. Klaus—the main villain—uses Caroline and Tyler for his sinister plan. However, when Damon intervenes to rescue them, the story takes a heart-wrenching turn. Meanwhile, to punish Elena, Klaus transforms her aunt Jenna into a vampire, adding another layer of shocking twist.

Season 4, Episode 23: 'Graduation' (9.1/10)

In season four's finale, TVD celebrates the high school graduation of Elena Bonnie, Caroline, and Matt, symbolizing their entry into adulthood. However, this is soon overshadowed by a new supernatural threat. The most impactful moment comes as Elena forcibly administers the cure to Katherine—a twist that catches viewers completely off guard. This unexpected turn of events added another dimension of intrigue to the series.

