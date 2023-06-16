Entertainment

Reality TV star, girlfriend await judge's decision on rape trial

Written by Divya Bhonsale June 16, 2023 | 10:19 am 2 min read

Dr. Grant Robicheaux was seen in an episode of Bravo reality series titled 'Online Dating Rituals of the American Male'

An ex-reality TV star and his girlfriend are awaiting a judge's decision on whether they'll be facing a trial in the case pertaining to alleged drugging and sexual abuse of women. Dr. Grant Robicheaux, who is also a surgeon, and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley have claimed to be swingers, adding that the acts were consensual. Two women accused the couple of sexual assault.

The judgment will be announced on July 9

The testimonies of the two women were heard by Orange County on Friday. Though the couple has pleaded not guilty, the judge is expected to make his judgment on July 9, on whether or not the couple will face a trial. Dr. Robicheaux was featured in one of the episodes of 2014's Bravo reality TV series titled Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.

The couple was charged with harming multiple women

As per reports, the prosecutors have interviewed some 13 alleged victims. Dr. Robicheaux, at one time, was charged with harming seven women while his girlfriend was charged with five victims. In the past, the prosecutors had also asked to dismiss a few charges against the couple including three firearms enhancements, and to reduce four felony charges of drug possession.

Prosecutors intend on filing an amended complaint

On Friday, the prosecutors said that they intended on filing a new complaint against the couple by downsizing the cases to two alleged victims. Per reports, the prosecutors said that the new charges will now have two alleged victims instead of the previous five. Presently, Dr. Robicheaux is facing charges of assaulting five women while his girlfriend is charged with three alleged assault victims.

The accusations against the couple

The case against Dr. Robicheaux (40) and his girlfriend (33) began two years ago. They were painted as sexual predators with accusations of drugging vulnerable women and then sexually assaulting them. Per the allegations, the accused would meet the alleged victims at various Newport Beach venues. Later, they would allegedly take them to their Newport Beach residence where they would assault them.

