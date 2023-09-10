Commonality between 1995, 2023? Hint: It's about top Hollywood directors

Check these 2023 Hollywood films by top directors

While each year is critical to the global film community and marks the advent of multiple feature films, some years are a little more special than others. Notably, 1995 was one such year that saw the release of Casino, Heat, Before Sunrise, and Se7en—directed by Martin Scorsese, Michael Mann, Richard Linklater, and David Fincher, respectively. Now, they have a release each in 2023, too!

Scorsese has 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Filmmaking legend Scorsese had a triumphant welcome at Cannes 2023, where Killers of the Flower Moon opened to a nine-minute-long standing ovation in May. Starring Scorsese's frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, and Robert De Niro, the over three-hour-long epic will be released theatrically in the United States on October 20. Following this, it will make its streaming debut on Apple TV+.

Mann's 'Ferrari' is ready for release this year

The biographical sports film Ferrari, directed by Mann, is headlined by Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gadon, Jack O'Connell, and Patrick Dempsey. Scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2023, it is based on the life of Enzo Ferrari, the founder of the car manufacturer Ferrari. It competed for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Linklater's 'Hit Man' stars Glen Powell

Linklater's action comedy-drama Hit Man is led by Glen Powell, Adria Arjona, Austin Amelio, Retta, Mike Markoff, and Molly Bernard. The screenplay has been developed by Linklater and Powell based on a namesake 2001 Texas Monthly magazine article authored by Skip Hollandsworth. The film opened to highly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday (September 5).

Fincher's 'The Killer' is highly awaited

The psychological thriller The Killer was also recently showcased at the 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival. Starring Michael Fassbender in the lead as an assassin, it is based on Alexis "Matz" Nolent's namesake French graphic novel series. Co-starring Tilda Swinton and Sala Baker, the film will have a limited theatrical release on October 27, followed by its November 10 premiere on Netflix.

