Naseeruddin Shah lambasts 'regressive,' 'jingoistic' filmmaking, criticizes 'Gadar 2'

Written by Isha Sharma September 10, 2023 | 04:06 pm 2 min read

Here's what Naseeruddin Shah said about the changing times in Bollywood

Cinema veteran Naseeruddin Shah has often been in headlines for calling a spade a spade and not mincing his words, no matter the gravity of the situation. Even on occasions when he may not have a release coming up, he keeps sharing his two cents on contemporary films and how cinema has changed over time. In a recent interview, he spoke about "regressive" filmmaking.

Veteran actor isn't pleased with trend of 'jingoistic' cinema

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Shah was asked if "the objective of filmmaking has changed in Bollywood." The actor responded, "Yes! Now, the more jingoist you are, the more popular you become, because this is what has been ruling this country... What these people (filmmakers behind the said jingoistic movies) don't realize is that what they are doing is very harmful."

Expressed disappointment over 'Gadar 2,' 'TKF,' 'TKS' success

Shah cited some examples and compared them to experienced filmmakers' works. He said, "Films like [The Kerala Story] and Gadar 2...I haven't seen them, but I know what they are about." "It's disturbing that films like Kashmir Files are so massively popular whereas films...by Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, and Hansal Mehta, who are trying to portray the truth of their times, don't get seen."

Shah believes these filmmakers will be relevant in future

Shah added such directors' stories "will be responsible for posterity." "A hundred years later, people will see Bheed and...Gadar 2 and see which one portrays the truth of our times... Regressive is a pretty mild word for what's going on, it's frightening where filmmakers are being coopted into making films which praise all the wrong things and run down other communities for no reason."

What is the controversy surrounding aforementioned films?

All three aforementioned films—TKF, TKS, and Gadar 2—have been criticized for catering only to a certain section of the audience and allegedly having "blatant Islamophobic undertones." While the makers repeatedly denied that their movies were against the Muslim community, several people expressed disappointment about their storylines. Many mentioned that such films can ignite communal clashes. However, these films have been box-office successes, too.

