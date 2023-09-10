'Finestkind': Everything about Jenna Ortega starrer that premiered at TIFF

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 10, 2023 | 10:52 pm 2 min read

Finestkind, starring Jenna Ortega, has been generating significant excitement as a hotly anticipated crime drama thriller. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday. The movie is making a big splash thanks to Ortega's prominent role in it, and audiences are eager to learn more about her character. Here's everything about this intriguing film.

But first, here are some reviews of 'Finestkind'

Finestkind has garnered mixed reviews from notable critics. Variety wrote in its review, "If you choose to focus on the family connections, then it's clear that [the director] has something to say." On the other hand, Collider's review painted a less favorable picture and stated, "Finestkind is a mishmash of ideas, shifting stakes, and poor choices that should've floated, but instead, it just sinks."

About the plotline of 'Finestkind'

Finestkind follows two estranged brothers—Tom and Charlie—who find themselves entangled in a perilous deal with a notorious crime syndicate due to mounting debts. This situation also places the life of a mysterious young girl in jeopardy. The film has a runtime of 126 minutes. The official synopsis given by IMDb reads, "A crew of fishermen tread dangerous waters when their debts start piling up."

Meet the cast of 'Finestkind'

The ensemble cast of Finestkind features Ben Foster portraying Tom, Tommy Lee Jones as Ray Eldridge, Toby Wallace as Charlie, Ortega in the character of Mabel, and Clayne Crawford taking on the role of Pete Weeks. It has been reported that Finestkind will be available for streaming on Paramount+ in both the United Kingdom and the United States in November.

About the team behind 'Finestkind'

Finestkind is produced by Taylor Sheridan of Yellowstone, Russ Krasnoff, Gary Foster, and David C Glasser. The film is written and directed by the Academy Award-winning screenplay writer Brian Helgeland, who is best known for his projects like LA Confidential, Legend, A Knight's Tale, and 42. Crille Forsberg has handled the film's cinematography, while the music score has been composed by Carter Burwell.

