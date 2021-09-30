Jackie Shroff becomes goodwill ambassador of ALT EFF 2021

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 07:08 pm

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival signs Jackie Shroff as its goodwill ambassador

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) has roped in Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff as its goodwill ambassador. ALT EFF is coming back with its second edition this year and like last time, this year too some of the most compelling and entertaining films related to the environment will be overseen by a distinguished jury and advisory team of the festival.

Details

'Everyone is concerned about environment, let us educate through films'

Upon taking up this new role, the actor said, "Let there be more such films from the whole globe, everyone is concerned about the environment, let us educate through films." "Let's educate ourselves and our kids through such fine films at such a festival that talks about the basics of the forest, the water, the air, the food and the soil," he added.

Information

All about the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

The All Living Things Environmental Film Festival has been scheduled from October 9 to October 17. This year, there will be 44 films, which has been divided into 10 groups of various genres including Activision, Midnight Trails, Sapling Stories, Drive-Thru Shorts, What's On Your Plate?, A Chasm Of Hope, New Voices, Deep Dive Features, Flux & Forum and Programmer's Choice. 31 countries get represented.

Details

Festival to be held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic

The second edition of the film festival would take place virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, unlike its first edition, which was a physical one. About the Yaadein actor, the festival panel said, "Shroff is passionate about conservation and is in the process of setting up an heirloom seed bank for generations to come." To note, Shroff joined ALT EFF in December 2020.

Projects

We will see Shroff in Akshay Kumar's police drama 'Sooryavanshi'

On the work front, the 64-year-old, who has an organic farm, has his diary full with a slate of releases lined up. Shroff will be seen in several films including Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and The Interview: Night of 26/11. Recently, the actor appeared in the Shaandar Shukrawar episode alongside fellow actor Suniel Shetty on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.