'Sex Education' S04: Meet the characters of Netflix show

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 21, 2023 | 11:57 am 3 min read

'Sex Education' cast and characters (Picture courtesy: Netflix)

The British teen sex comedy-drama series Sex Education is one of the most popular and loved series of the genre. Its much-awaited fourth season is finally set to hit Netflix and fans can't keep calm! It revolves around the lives of the students, faculty, and parents of a fictional high school and things are about to change drastically. Let's meet this season's characters.

About 'Sex Education' Season 4

After Moordale Secondary School had closed, the students moved to a new school, Cavendish Sixth Form College with mostly familiar and some new faces. As per the streaming giant, this school is even more progressive and prioritizes things like sustainability and daily yoga in the communal garden. "It even has a popular clique who are held in high regard simply because they're kind."

Asa Butterfield as Otis

Otis, the son of a sex therapist, was a Moordale student who collaborated with his classmate to establish a clandestine sex therapy clinic at the school. Soon he became the school's go-to sex therapist. But, now at his new school, Otis is about to face challenges to establish himself which might also affect his personal relationships. He is also in a long-distance relationship.

Gillian Anderson as Jean

Jean is a sex therapist and Otis's mother. Though she is a very confident woman and brilliant at her job, she is exhausted, preoccupied, and estranged from her newborn baby after a complicated birth. As a result, in place of her usual treatment setting, Jean decides to take on a new challenge of hosting a radio show about sex and relationships.

Emma Mackey as Maeve

Maeve, a former Moordale student, was Otis's sex therapy collaborator. She is an incredibly brilliant student and despite her tough appearance, she's actually loyal and compassionate toward the people who are important to her. She is now studying in the US and has a long-distance relationship with Otis. Though she misses Otis, she is determined to not go back to her old life.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric

Eric is Otis's best friend. While Eric was once bullied in Moordale, he's invited to join Coven, the popular group of kids at the Cavendish. He is full of life, witty, and always eager to explore his queer identity, even with his new friends. He is, however, still not out in his church circle. Eric is always anxious that the church won't accept him.

Other characters who will reprise their roles this season

Connor Swindells reprises his role as Adam, Moordale's former "biggest bully" who's bisexual and who once dated Eric. He had one of the most notable character arcs yet. Others who reprise their roles include Mimi Keene as Ruby, who dated Otis briefly; Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee, Maeve's best friend; George Robinson as Isaac, Maeve's ex-love interest, and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.

New faces in the upcoming season

Dan Levy stars as Thomas Molloy, a famous writer and all his students including Maeve feel privileged to attend his classes. He is openly queer and has an unconventional way of teaching. Other new faces include Aisha, a Coven member who is deaf and a cool nerd; Abbi, Coven's leader, transgender, and Canvendish's queen bee, and her partner Roman, who is rich and trans-masculine.

