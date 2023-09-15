'A Haunting In Venice' review: Kenneth Branagh's whodunnit-thriller is so-so

Kenneth Branagh's latest release 'A Haunting In Venice' was released on Friday (September 15)

Actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh is back once again with another adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel. This time around, he has picked 1996's Halloween Party for the adaptation. The whodunnit-thriller, A Haunting in Venice follows Branagh's A Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. Once again starring as Hercule Poirot, Branagh's latest venture is barely scary but a fair murder mystery.

Retired Poirot in Venice gets back into the investigation business

Poirot decides to retire from his work and settle in Venice, but does the work leave him? When Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey), Poirot's author friend comes to visit him, little does he know that the visit turns out to be another murder mystery he has to solve. However, this mystery comes with a set of supernatural activities that take place inside a haunted house.

Branagh gives a good performance

Those who've watched the previous two films would enjoy Branagh's performance in this one too. The subtle humor, cunningness, and sharpness of a detective are visible throughout. Fey and the rest of the cast have also put up a good job but it's child actor Jude Hill who will win your heart. I also wish Michelle Yeoh had a longer part in the movie.

Did adding horror to Christie's adaptation help uplift the film?

Branagh, who also directed it, opted to add horror to the film. It seems like a loose adaptation of the novel. Despite a few jump-scare scenes here and there, A Haunting In Venice is anything but haunting. In fact, it's easy to guess the culprit's name from the very beginning of the movie. In all, it lacked crispy writing.

Branagh might need a lesson or two on horror genre

Despite a stellar cast that includes Jamie Dornan, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, and Kelly Reilly, among others, the movie isn't that impressive a watch. Branagh could have done a better job of mixing horror with a thriller, had he learned more about the spooky genre. Minus horror, it does pass as a decent murder mystery. Verdict: 2 out of 5 stars.

