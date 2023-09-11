Jason Momoa is back as Aquaman; trailer release date inside

Jason Momoa is back as Aquaman; trailer release date inside

Written by Aikantik Bag September 11, 2023 | 10:37 am 1 min read

Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman' is back!

DC Universe fans, rejoice! Jason Momoa is set to reprise his cult classic character Aquaman and the makers recently unveiled the teaser of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. As the anticipation is at an all-time rise, the upcoming film's trailer is set to release on Thursday, September 14. Directed by James Wan, the film also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Nicole Kidman.

Story, crew, and release date

In the sequel, Aquaman must confront his formidable nemesis, Black Manta, who wields the power of the mythic Black Trident. To defeat him, Aquaman must join forces with his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis. The screenplay is penned by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. DC Extended Universe stans are super excited for this movie. It is slated for a December 20 release.

