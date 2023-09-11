'Titanic' to 'Blue Valentine': Hollywood romantic films with sad endings

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 11, 2023 | 10:46 am 2 min read

Must-watch Hollywood romantic movies with tragic endings

When it comes to love stories, not all tales are destined for a happily-ever-after. There's a different beauty in letting go or in moving apart that some Hollywood cinemas have captured beautifully. These films have captured the gut-wrenching pain of losing one's loved ones with utmost empathy. These have time and again evoked emotions like no other. Note: Keep a box of tissues handy!

'Titanic' (1997)

The most iconic and popular in the tragic genre is the 1997 film Titanic starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Inspired by the tragic sinking of the Titanic ship in 1912, the film follows the love story of Rose (Winslet) and Jack (DiCaprio) belonging to different social classes who meet on the ship deck and fall in love. But, fate had some other plans.

'Atonement' (2007)

Starring James McAvoy and Keira Knightley, the 2007 romantic war drama film Atonement is directed by Joe Wright. The Oscar-winning film narrates the unfulfilled love story of Cecelia (Knightley) and Robbie (McAvoy) who fail to reunite because of a misunderstanding created by Cecelia's 13-year-old sister. What's touted to be "one of the most intense intimate scenes ever" unfortunately becomes the climax of the tragedy.

'Revolutionary Road' (2008)

Another sad romantic film from the DiCaprio and Winslet duo after Titanic is the 2008 film Revolutionary Road. It is labeled as an "unexpectedly grim film" about a suburban young married couple residing in Connecticut who are struggling with their relationship, past, and children. When you think it cannot be any harder to watch, an even more tragic ending awaits.

'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Along similar lines is the 2010 romantic drama film Blue Valentine starring Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. Constantly jumping back and forth in time, the Oscar-nominated film follows the beginning and the disintegration of a young married couple's relationship. It takes you through love, disappointment, and everything in between. Both the lead actors also received Golden Globe nominations for their performances.

'The Fault in Our Stars' (2014)

Based on John Green's novel of the same title, the popular 2014 coming-of-age romantic film The Fault in Our Stars narrates the tragic love story of two teenagers who meet at a cancer support group. Together, they embark on a journey filled with hope, humor, and the belief that love can flourish even in the face of life's biggest tragedy.

