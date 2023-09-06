If you liked 'Derry Girls,' watch these similar shows

Entertainment

If you liked 'Derry Girls,' watch these similar shows

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 06, 2023 | 05:17 pm 2 min read

Similar shows like 'Derry Girls' to binge-watch

The British teen sitcom Derry Girls, which ran three seasons, is one of the most underrated shows on Netflix. Set during the early 1990s Troubles era in Northern Ireland, the show follows the life and adventures of a 16-year-old girl, her friends, and her family. If you enjoyed watching this show, here are some similar ones that you can binge-watch.

'The Inbetweeners' (2008-2010)

With a funny and relatable coming-of-age storyline, The Inbetweeners follows four socially awkward boys as they navigate the ups and downs of their teenage years. The show perfectly captures the stereotypical awkward interactions, embarrassing mishaps that happen at this age and the relentless chasing of popularity and romance in high school. The British sitcom is set against the backdrop of suburban England.

'My Mad Fat Diary' (2013-2015)

Set in the mid-'90s, My Mad Fat Diary is based on a real kid's diary entries. It gives you an honest glimpse of teenage life from the perspective of a 16-year-old Rae Earl, who deals with body image issues. In the series, Earl has just left a psychiatric hospital after spending four months and struggles to fit in with her friends.

'Chewing Gum' (2015-2017)

Chewing Gum is a teen sitcom that explores the themes of identity, religion, and relationships. At the center of the story is 24-year-old strictly religious Tracey who is obsessed with Beyoncé and is a virgin. The series follows Tracey's life, her journey to adulthood as she "crashes her way through what she could and what shouldn't be doing," as per Netflix.

'Sex Education' (2017- )

Sex Education is one of the most popular in the genre. It follows a high school's faculty, students, and their parents as they struggle with their issues, mainly related to intimate relationships. The show focuses on a teenager, with a mother who is a sex therapist, trying to establish a clandestine sex therapy clinic at school. Its fourth season is due on September 21.

'The End of the F *ing World' (2017-2019)

The End of the F***ing World is a dark comedy series that follows the misadventures of two teenagers, Alyssa and James, as they flunk school and embark on a chaotic road trip in search of Alyssa's estranged father. James, who thinks himself to be a psychopath, and Alyssa, a rebellious teenager, form an unlikely friendship that leads them to a series of dangerous situations.

Share this timeline