'Spider-Man' to 'Euphoria': Zendaya's best performances

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 30, 2023 | 02:39 pm 2 min read

Zendaya, the 26-year-old Hollywood actor, has delivered a series of unforgettable performances spanning different genres over the past decade. Whether swinging through the streets with a superhero or delving into the complexities of modern teenagers, her acting has contributed to broader conversations surrounding representation and storytelling in the industry. These roles have solidified her as one of the most compelling actors of her generation.

'Malcolm & Marie' (2021)

Zendaya's performance is a masterclass in one of the under-hyped films, Malcolm & Marie. The black-and-white romantic drama film showcases a night when the relationship between a young actor and her partner, a director, goes through turmoil after they return from the latter's film's premiere night. With powerful monologues, Zendaya, as Marie, negotiates the complexities of a tumultuous relationship while balancing passion and sensitivity.

'Dune' (2021)

The Oscar-winning epic sci-fi film Dune follows an heir who is tormented by visions of a bleak future while the most valuable asset in the galaxy is under threat from an aristocratic family's dominance. Even with limited screen time, Zendaya owned every second of it with her portrayal of Chani as both a fierce warrior and a symbol of hope.

'Euphoria' (2019- )

Zendaya conveys raw emotion and vulnerability in her portrayal of a troubled and complex teenager dealing with the highs and lows of addiction, mental health, and other teenage issues. Euphoria﻿ deals with several issues including relationships, sexuality, mental health problems, dating violence, and infidelity. Zendaya is set to reprise her role in its third season, which is eyeing a 2024 premiere.

'Spider-Man' series (2017- )

Zendaya rose to global recognition for playing the popular character of MJ in the recent Marvel superhero films of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland as the titular character. She brought freshness to the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones-Watson and fans loved her chemistry with Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

'Black-ish' (2014-2022)

Black-ish follows a family dealing with both personal and social issues as it raises the children in a mostly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood. Zendaya shines in yet another brilliant but not-much-talked-about sitcom despite less screen time as a guest star. She plays Resheida, a worldly and opinionated teenager. The show won one Golden Globe and one Emmy, out of numerous nominations.

