Who was AUGUST 08? Singer-songwriter dies at 31

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 02:25 pm 2 min read

AUGUST 08's last EP, 'Pretend That's Okay,' was released in June

In the world of R&B music, AUGUST 08 was a renowned star. He was best known for co-writing DJ Khaled's superhit number I'm the One. A versatile singer, music producer, and songwriter, he passed away last week (August 26), aged 31. While the cause of his death isn't known, his record label has confirmed his demise. Here's everything to know about him.

AUGUST 08's real name was Ray Jacobs

Born as Ray Jacobs, he was popularly known by his stage name. He was brought up in South Los Angeles where he spent his childhood. Though his family wasn't inclined to music, he developed his love after his cousins introduced him to music. Eventually, he began to use Fruity Loops, a software for creating music, following which he discovered his passion for it.

When he co-wrote a Billboard chartbuster song with DJ Khaled

He rose to immense popularity after he co-wrote I'm the One with DJ Khaled. The song went on to become a Billboard top number. It was released in April 2017 and was a part of DJ Khaled's 10th studio album, titled Grateful. The number featured singer Justin Bieber along with Chance the Rapper, Quavo, and Lil Wayne.

Def Jam Recordings, 88 Rising mourned his death

Jacobs was first signed by 88 Rising in 2018, followed by Def Jam Recordings. Condoling his passing away, Def Jam Recording told USA Today: "A brilliant songwriter, an accomplished musician, and a singular artist, AUGUST will remain in our memory as a beloved colleague and friend." His former label, 88 Rising also paid a tribute to the late singer-songwriter.

His last work was released in June

Jacobs's last work was released in June this year. Titled Pretend It's Okay, the EP became a hit upon its release. It also had a song called Bruises which was released as a dance-themed video. Explaining the meaning behind the song through a statement that he released in June, he said, "Bruises is an expression of love through all."

