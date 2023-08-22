Netflix renews 'Khakee' for S02; strikes deal with Friday Storytellers

Entertainment

Netflix renews 'Khakee' for S02; strikes deal with Friday Storytellers

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 02:56 pm 2 min read

Netflix's 'Khakee' has been renewed for a second season

Netflix India has renewed the popular cop drama, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, for a second season and entered into a creative partnership with the show's creator, Friday Storytellers. The first season, which followed an Indian Police Service officer's battle against a criminal gang in Bihar's Sheikhpura district, ranked among Netflix India's top 10 shows for over five months. This collaboration aims to push storytelling boundaries and captivate audiences both in India and around the world.

Promising collaboration to bring heartland stories into mainstream

The second season of Khakee will mark the beginning of the partnership between Netflix India and Friday Storytellers. Fans can look forward to more gripping episodes that build on the themes and storylines from the first season. This alliance promises to bring more local stories from India's heartland to a wider audience. Given Neeraj Pandey's unique style and captivating storytelling, the series will be in the buzz.

Impressive work over the years

Friday Storytellers, the streaming production arm of Pandey and Shital Bhatia's Friday Filmworks has an impressive slate. This includes Disney+ Hotstar's upcoming special, The Freelancer starring Mohit Raina. They also produced Voot Select's Bandon Mein Tha Dum!, a docu-series about the Indian cricket team's victory over Australia in January 2021 and Disney+ Hotstar's Special Ops in 2020.

Share this timeline