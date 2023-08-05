Happy birthday, Kajol: Looking at her journey on streaming platforms

Written by Isha Sharma August 05, 2023 | 04:10 am 2 min read

Happy 49th birthday to Kajol!

Kajol—who completed the landmark milestone of three decades in the film fraternity last year—is celebrating her 49th birthday today. A multiple-time Filmfare awardee, Kajol has displayed her acting chops in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gupt, and Fanaa, and is now reinventing herself and her craft by exploring options in the OTT sphere. This is how her journey has been so far.

'Tribhanga'

Tribhanga, headlined by Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar, served as her debut on streaming. Directed by Renuka Shahane, the film premiered on Netflix in January 2021 and focused on the relationship between three generations of women belonging to the same family. Kanwaljit Singh and Manav Gohil co-starred. Tribhanga earned positive reviews for its performances, screenplay, direction, and for its feminist themes.

'Lust Stories 2'

In June, Kajol earned immense praise for her role as Devyani Singh in Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories 2, and viewers called it her "never-seen-before avatar." She played the role of a subservient wife caught in the clutches of her physically and verbally abusive husband (Kumud Mishra). Amit Ravindernath Sharma directed her in this short titled Tilchatta. Read our review of LS2 here.

'The Trial'

Kajol made her debut in the world of web series with The Trial, an adaptation of the legal drama show The Good Wife that focused on a homemaker who returns to a law firm for the sake of her husband. It premiered in July on Disney+ Hotstar. Though it hardly made any noise, Kajol earned applause for her fierce acting and screen presence.

Upcoming: 'Do Patti'

The K3G actor will be reuniting with her Dilwale co-star Kriti Sanon for Do Patti, slated for a Netflix release. It is Sanon's newly opened production house Blue Butterfly Films's first venture. Speaking about it, Kajol said, "It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders."

