Cyrus Broacha compares 'Bigg Boss OTT' to concentration camps

Written by Isha Sharma July 14, 2023 | 05:41 pm 2 min read

Here's what Cyrus Broacha has to say about 'BB OTT'

Bigg Boss OTT season two contestant Cyrus Broacha had to exit the reality show earlier this week due to a medical emergency in his family, said the makers. He was present in the house from the first day (June 17) and was known for his equation and friendship with fellow contestant Pooja Bhatt. After coming out, Broacha has now compared BB to "concentration camps."

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss OTT is a spin-off of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss, which has spawned 16 seasons so far. It differs from Bigg Boss in terms of shorter duration (usually six weeks) and the mode of telecast (primarily on OTT and not TV). Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar, and Falaq Naaz, among others, are currently locked up in the BB OTT house.

'I've come back from hell': Broacha

Broacha said on his podcast Cyrus Says, "I have come back from hell, and let me tell you about hell, hell is largely vegetarian. It was really painful and horrible experience. Can't discuss that too much in detail because of contractual obligations and legal issues." He also called the JioCinema show "a failed social experiment" and spoke about the many issues he faced there.

Broacha complained about food, lack of sleep

Underlining his problems, Broacha said, "The food was terrible and sleeping hours were horrible. It was like a concentration camp where people were friendly, that's the only difference. I was sleep deprived. I never slept more than three hours any night. By the second half of the day, I was just falling asleep." For the unversed, sleeping during the day isn't allowed in BB.

He further explained why he wasn't too active in 'BB'

Broacha presented his funny side in BB but wasn't too active—a fact pointed out by host Salman Khan, too. Acknowledging this and talking about Khan, he said, "[Khan] told me that I have a lot of opinions on the podcast. Why don't I have opinions here? I was like, 'Have you met these guys?'" Broacha added he can't speak more due to "contractual obligations."

