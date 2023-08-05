Sushmita Sen on 'Taali': 'Wore a crotch guard, bandaged chest'

Written by Isha Sharma August 05, 2023 | 01:03 pm 3 min read

Sen has opened up about her preparation for 'Taali'

Actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has stepped into the shoes of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant for her upcoming web series, Taali. Directed by Marathi filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, it will premiere on JioCinema on August 15. In an interview with Mid-Day, Sen opened up on her preparation for this unconventional and complex role and how she played both a man and a transgender.

Why does this story matter?

While Sen has not been seen in a film for a long time, she debuted in the OTT world through her acclaimed web series Aarya, which has spawned two seasons on Disney+ Hotstar. Reportedly, its third installment is in the works. Now, if Taali works, it will be yet another distinguished achievement for the Main Hoon Na actor and mark two back-to-back OTT successes.

Sen shot separately for roles of Ganesh, Gauri

On Taali, Sen told Mid-Day, "I had to play a man, Ganesh, and then Gauri. When shooting...as a man, I would bandage my chest...wear a crotch guard to physically separate the legs. I had to put on weight [to attain] a masculine structure. The mannerisms had to be different." She also spoke about finding the "right voice" for both characters through "trial and error."

Did you know? 'Kinnars' were on film's crew!

Sen also shed light upon how Taali makers roped in transgenders to ensure inclusion and also make sure there were no mistakes. She said, "More than 70% of the crew was made up of kinnars, including my co-actors and some co-directors. The right and wrong were dictated by them on the sets... Whenever we went wrong, they would tell...and we would follow their guidance."

Sen on people wanting trans actor in lead role

Although Taali's teaser received positive responses, there were also conversations about how the role belonged to a real transgender. Sen commented, "Gauri is breaking the barrier of why a trans person is not chosen to play her. [The circle] will be completed when a trans actor will play a gender-neutral role." She acknowledged being worried about backlash but instead received an "onslaught of love."

Meet person who inspired 'Taali'

Mumbai-based transgender activist Sawant (born Ganesh Sawant) is known for working for the welfare of her community at the grassroots level and is also the chief of Sakhi Char Chowghi Trust. The NGO helps transgender people and those struggling with HIV/AIDS. After adopting a sex worker's daughter in 2001, Sawant gained further popularity as "the first transgender mother of India."

Other actors who played transgenders onscreen

Separately, Sen is not the first actor in Bollywood to infuse life into the role of a transgender. Akshay Kumar and Sharad Kelkar played transgenders in Laxmii, while Vijay Raaz played Raziabai, a mafia queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Ashutosh Rana as Lajja Shankar Pandey in Sangharsh and Sadashiv Amrapurkar as Maharani in Sadak are some other prominent examples.

