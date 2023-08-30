David Fincher's 'The Killer' OTT release date out; teaser inside

'The Killer' is slated to premiere at Venice Film Festival 2023

David Fincher has a cult fan following of his own. The filmmaker is known for his distinct storytelling and has delivered some monumental films in Hollywood. His upcoming film The Killer, a psychological thriller has been in buzz. The movie is slated to premiere at the Venice Film Festival on Sunday. As the anticipation is quite high, we are here with the OTT details.

Release dates and cast of the film

The noir film is set to release theatrically on October 27. The movie will then head to the OTT giant Netflix on November 10. This is a part of Fincher's four-year deal with Netflix. The story is based on Alexis "Matz" Nolent's French graphic novel of the same name. The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, and Sala Baker, among others.

