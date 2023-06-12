Entertainment

Michael Fassbender crashes out of prestigious Le Mans race

Written by Aikantik Bag June 12, 2023 | 04:59 pm 1 min read

Michael Fassbender has crashed out of Le Mans

German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender crashed out of the iconic Le Mans 24-hour race after his Porsche 911 met with an accident. The actor was a part of Germany's Proton Competition team and they tweeted about the same. However, there were no injuries and Fassbender is keeping fine. This marked his second appearance in the iconic race in France.

Proton Competition's take on the race

Proton Competition tweeted, "We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race...Fassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage." "Le Mans was (not) kind to us this year!" they further wrote. The official Twitter handle of Le Mans posted a video of Fassbender's accident, too.

