When Sophie called Joe's movie 'a load of sh*t'

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 06, 2023 | 05:08 pm 2 min read

Joe Jonas has reportedly submitted documents at Florida's Miami Dade County for divorce from Sophie Turner (Picture courtesy: Instagram/@joejonas)

Celebrity couple Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are headed for a divorce. While they may have dropped many adorable moments on social media and at the red-carpet events before, the news of their split has broken many hearts. But, among the goofy memories they served as a couple, one was when Turner roasted Jonas over his musical film Camp Rock 2.

Why does this story matter?

According to a TMZ report, Jonas is seeking a divorce from Turner. After dating for a year, and being engaged for another two, the pair got married in 2019. They have two daughters from their marriage of four years- the elder daughter who is three years old, and the one-year-old younger one. Jonas is reportedly seeking joint custody of the kids.

Turner roasted Jonas in front of a live audience

It was during Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast when Turner roasted her husband. She started with how she chose to move to the US to be with him, and the differences between England and the US. Citing one of the differences, she said, "The sequel to Camp Rock is called Camp Rock 2 whereas in England it's called a load of s*t."

On her decision to not date an actor

Turner also recalled her decision of not dating an actor and then ending up marrying Jonas. "I said when I started acting that I would never date an actor. And after I saw Camp Rock 2, I knew it was safe to date Joe." She didn't stop there. She also roasted the other two Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, over their singing.

All you need to know about their split

As mentioned by Jonas on the legal documents submitted by him, the reason for their split is because their marriage is "irretrievably broken," reportedly. However, a TMZ report, quoting a source, claimed that it was their lifestyle differences that led to the chasm. "She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," the report read.

