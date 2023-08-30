Top 5 female-led Hollywood action movies to watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly August 30, 2023

The genre of action has long been a male-dominated field in the film industry. Still, Hollywood has given us female-led action movies like Aliens in the 1980s. Over the years, Hollywood has been gradually breaking down traditional gender norms and offering us more and more female action heroes. We have listed some of the top action movies where women took on the world.

'The Woman King' (2022)

The Woman King is an epic historical drama loosely based on the true story of the Dahomey Amazons, an all-female military regiment in 18th-century Africa. With Viola Davis starring as the general, fans witnessed one of the reigning queens of Hollywood nail it in action. The film explores strength, unity, and the fight for freedom against colonial forces.

'Black Widow' (2020)

Black Widow﻿ marks a long-awaited narration of its titular character aka Natasha Romanoff's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scarlett Johansson nails the action sequences in the dynamic and empowering role of Black Widow as usual. Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, the film delves into Black Widow's past, unveiling her complex relationships and confronting her history as a trained assassin.

'Wonder Woman' (2017)

This 2017 DC film introduces Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman aka Princess Diana of Themyscira, a fierce Amazon warrior with a compassionate heart. With heart-pounding action featuring themes of empowerment and justice, Wonder Woman follows Diana leaving her home to fight a battle after hearing of conflict. Gradually, she discovers her full potential and true destiny while navigating the complexities of the human world.

'Miss Congeniality' (2000)

Starring Sandra Bullock, Miss Congeniality is an action comedy film. It follows Bullock as an FBI agent who goes undercover and participates in a beauty pageant to protect the event from getting bombed by a group. With witty humor and action blended well, the film became a huge box-office success and got Bullock her second Golden Globe nomination.

'Aliens' (1986)

A sequel to the 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien, the 1986 sci-fi action film Aliens is a female-led action masterpiece that sees Sigourney Weaver reprise her role as Ellen Ripley. As the lone survivor of the first film's alien encounter, Ripley returns to the nightmare planet to fight the extraterrestrial threats- Alien Queen and her progeny in the sequel.

