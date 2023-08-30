Venice Film Festival 2023: 5 titles to watch out for

Entertainment

Venice Film Festival 2023: 5 titles to watch out for

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 30, 2023 | 01:06 pm 2 min read

Venice Film Festival will commence on Wednesday (August 30) and will conclude on September 9

One of the oldest film festivals in the world, the Venice Film Festival, will kickstart on Wednesday (August 30) and will conclude on September 9. The 10-day-long festival will witness the premieres of an array of movies. Though many big stars are expected to give the festival a miss due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, here are five films whose premiere we're excited for.

'The Killer'

David Fincher's The Killer is one of the highly anticipated films that will be showcased at the 80th edition of the festival. Starring Michael Fassbender in the lead as the assassin, The Killer is based on Alexis "Matz" Nolent's novel of the same name. The film will have a limited theatrical release on October 27 followed by its November 10 premiere on Netflix.

'Hit Man'

Richard Linklater's upcoming film Hit Man is an action comedy movie starring Glen Powell. It also features Adria Arjona in a pivotal role and is about an undercover cop who pretends to be a hitman until he saves a needy woman. The movie is scheduled for a September 2023 release. It will also premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

'Poor Things'

Yorgos Lanthimos's directorial movie Poor Things is set for its world premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. The screenplay for the film has been written by Tony McNamara. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jerrod Carmichael, and Ramy Youssef, it's set for a theatrical release on 8 December in the US, following which it'll be released in the UK in January.

'Maestro'

After the success of A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper is ready for his second directorial venture with Maestro, a biopic on music composer Leonard Bernstein, exploring his life and his relationships. It's been co-written by Cooper and Josh Singer, while Martin Scorsese and others have joined as producers. Cooper will essay Bernstein's role and Carey Mulligan will play his wife-actor, Felicia.

'Priscilla'

Helmed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla is a biopic on the life of Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla Presley. It is based on the latter's 1985 memoir titled Elvis and Me, which was co-written by Sandra Harmon. The film will showcase the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla, featuring Jacob Elordi and Cailee Spaeny in their respective roles. It is scheduled for a release on October 27.

Share this timeline