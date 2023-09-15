Hollywood films that capture the essence of grief, loss

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 15, 2023

Cinema has always been a reflection of society and human experiences. In the vast landscape of storytelling, few emotions are as profoundly explored and portrayed as grief and loss. In times of hopelessness, stories that show characters growing through similar pain can be your solace. These Hollywood movies have captured the essence of despondence, anguish, and healing in their raw and nuanced forms.

'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

The 2016 drama film Manchester by the Sea directed by Kenneth Lonergan stars Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, and Lucas Hedges. It follows Lee Chandler (Affleck), a brooding janitor living a solitary life after losing his family. He returns to his hometown to care for his teenage nephew after the boy's father's death which also helps him heal from his past and grief.

'A Single Man' (2009)

The 2009 romantic drama film A Single Man stars Colin Firth as George Falconer, a bereaved college professor grappling with loss. It follows Falconer as he struggles to steer through his daily life in 1960s Los Angeles, a year after his boyfriend's death. The film deals with grief, solitude, and the search for meaning. Firth earned an Oscar nomination for his performance.

'P.S. I Love You' (2007)

Richard LaGravenese's romantic drama film P.S. I Love You is based on Cecelia Ahern's popular namesake novel. A young widow grapples to cope with the loss of her husband. She finds out that to help her heal, he had left a series of letters for her, each guiding her on a journey of self-discovery, love, and healing, signed off with "P.S. I Love You."

'Tuesdays With Morrie' (1999)

Adapted from Mitch Albom's bestselling memoir, Tuesdays with Morrie is a biographical drama film that deals with love, friendship, and embracing life's fleeting moments. It explores the profound relationship between Albom, a sports columnist, and his former college professor Morrie Schwartz. After reconnecting, Albom learns valuable life lessons from Schwartz, who is counting his last days suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

'Ordinary People' (1980)

Robert Redford's powerful family drama Ordinary People delves into the complexities of grief and the pursuit of healing and forgiveness. It revolves around the affluent Jarrett family as they struggle with the aftermath of a tragic boating accident that claims the life of their elder son. The tragedy leaves the family dynamics strained with a bitter mother and a guilt-ridden younger son.

