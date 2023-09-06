Netflix shows with strong female leads

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 06, 2023

Powerful women leads of Netflix shows

In this ever-evolving landscape of OTT content, Netflix has brought some shows that redefine conventional gender roles and defy stereotypes. The Netflix shows we have listed below have women in center stage, breaking boundaries and flying high. These celebrate the power, resilience, and complexity of female characters. From fearless superheroes to brilliant detectives, each show features strong, multifaceted women.

'How to Get Away With Murder' (2014-2020)

How to Get Away with Murder is a gripping legal thriller series that stars Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a brilliant and morally complex defense attorney and law professor. Not only is she a formidable legal mind but also a powerful woman who becomes entangled in a web of murder, deception, and intrigue along with a group of her law students.

'Jessica Jones' (2015-2019)

The Marvel-based series Jessica Jones, centering around the titular character Jessica Jones portrayed by Krysten Ritter, is not your typical superhero show. Jones is a private investigator with superhuman abilities, but she's also a complex and deeply flawed woman haunted by her past. The show follows her journey as she battles personal demons and confronts powerful enemies after ending her superhero career.

'The Crown' (2016- )

The power of the lead in the historical drama The Crown doesn't need any context. After all, it showcases the reign of Queen Elizabeth II navigating the complexities of monarchy, politics, and personal life. Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton portray the Queen in different stages of her life. It explores the evolving role of a woman in a male-dominated world.

'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' (2018-2020)

The supernatural horror series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the iconic character Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka. Sabrina is a young witch with extraordinary powers who embarks on a dark and mystical journey while navigating her dual identity as half-mortal and half-witch. It's a Netflix adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

'The Queen's Gambit' (2020)

The critically acclaimed drama series The Queen's Gambit follows the extraordinary journey of Beth Harmon, portrayed by Anya Taylor-Joy. Harmon is a brilliant and troubled young chess prodigy who rises through the ranks of the male-dominated chess world in the 1960s. It's a journey of relentless pursuit of excellence, involving struggles with addiction and a determination to shatter gender barriers.

