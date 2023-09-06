Ranbir Kapoor-Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic is happening: Report

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor-Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic is happening: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 06:23 pm 2 min read

The Kishore Kumar biopic is finally happening!

Anurag Basu's Kishore Kumar biopic with Ranbir Kapoor has become a running joke in Bollywood as the movie has gone through several development hells. As per a new report, it is finally back on track after years of legal hurdles. Bhushan Kumar of T-Series has acquired the rights from the legendary singer's legal heirs, and the family has agreed to make the film with Basu and Kapoor.

Basu and Kapoor to reunite after 'Jagga Jasoos'

Kumar's son, Amit Kumar, who had been objecting to the film for years, is now on board as well. A source spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Although the script has been more or less ready for years, the makers are now modifying it a little bit as suggested by Amit Kumar. Anurag, who has worked too long on this project, doesn't want to delay it further." Interestingly, Basu and Kapoor announced the Kishore Kumar biopic in 2012.

Grand representation of Kishore Kumar's life

Basu and Kapoor plan to present Kishore's life story in an entertaining way and on a grand scale. Reportedly, Kapoor will undergo a significant transformation to portray the late singer, sporting three different looks as he plays Kumar from ages 19 to 58. Although shooting timelines have not been determined, the makers plan to begin filming in the second half of next year, with a targeted release in late 2025.

Share this timeline