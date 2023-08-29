Looking at Richa Sharma's best songs on her 49th birthday

Entertainment

Looking at Richa Sharma's best songs on her 49th birthday

Written by Isha Sharma August 29, 2023

Happy birthday to singer Richa Sharma

When you hear a Richa Sharma song, you start humming along and instantly fall in love with it—such is the power her fierce vocals hold. The devotional and playback singer is trained in Indian classical and light music, and apart from Hindi film songs, she has also crooned ghazals, and Punjabi and Rajasthani folk songs. On her 49th birthday, we revisit her best tracks.

'Zor Ka Jhatka'

While Akshay Kumar-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Action Replayy might have been a highly disappointing affair, at least it gave us this high-on-energy "anti-wedding" song, sung by Sharma and Daler Mehndi. It was composed by Salim-Sulaiman and penned by Irshad Kamil. Back in 2010, the song was quite a rage and was a mandatory track that played at a lot of weddings!

'Baghban' title track

Baghban title track, which is also known as O Dharti Tarse Amber Berse, was sung by the film's leading actor Amitabh Bachchan and Sharma. A song of pathos, grief, and lament, it was written by Sameer, while the soundtrack was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava. The film is based on generation gaps and children's ridicule of elderly parents and was helmed by Ravi Chopra.

'Lambi Judai'

Judai from Emraan Hashmi starrer romantic crime drama Jannat has two versions: one by Kamran Ahmed (which he also wrote and composed) and the other by Sharma. Lambi Judai has the markings of a quintessential Pritam soundtrack—it is catchy, an instant earworm, and demands that you listen to it multiple times! It was written by Pritam's frequent collaborator Sayeed Quadri.

'Hunkara'

Shamshera's disastrous critical and commercial reception somehow eclipsed the rousing soundtrack of the film, composed by Mithoon. The album complemented the rebellious, courageous, and defiant nature of the protagonist Balli (Ranbir Kapoor) and Hunkara was one such track that spoke of the hero's valiance and was a war cry for freedom and independence. It was co-sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Mithoon.

