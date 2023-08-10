#NewsBytesExplainer: Why YouTuber-rapper Lil Tay's reported death has triggered controversy

Written by Isha Sharma August 10, 2023

On Wednesday, internet users were left shocked at the news of the sudden passing of YouTuber and child rapper Claire Hope aka Lil Tay (14). The news was announced on her hitherto inactive Instagram account and the post added that her brother Jason Tian also died. However, her fans have outright refused to believe it, asking for proof that this isn't an "attention-seeking stunt."

First, let's look at what the death post said

The post read: "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief." "During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are under investigation."

Instagram users were quick to say something was 'fishy'

Not long after, people who had been following Lil Tay for a while began commenting, drawing attention to how the deaths seemed "fishy" and smell of conspiracy, highlighting that their parents need to be questioned. One comment read, "Something horrible happened, there's not an investigation going on for no reason," while another said, "This account was inactive for five years and now she's dead?"

Her father's non-response triggered the controversy

The deaths seem murkier than ever because the family has refused to confirm her passing. While this can be attributed to their need for privacy, her parents have earlier received backlash for "using" her for money and fame. Insider reached out to her father Christopher Hope, who didn't comment on the aforementioned post and "declined to answer whether his daughter was still alive. "

Her ex-manager, too, couldn't confirm anything

Harry Tsang, her former manager's response to The Daily Beast, is also instrumental in this sensitive case. He said, "I have been in communication with individuals who have an intimate understanding of the family's situation. Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family."

Legal side: The police have no information so far

As reported by Insider, the Los Angeles Police Department and the county medical examiner are currently not investigating the death of anyone who goes by the name of Claire Hope. She was reportedly homeschooled in Los Angeles, United States. Similarly, the Vancouver Police Department also denied being approached to probe the supposed death case. The rapper reportedly grew up in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Her YouTube bio seems to be eclipsed in mystery, too

Some eagle-eyed internet users noticed that her YouTube bio suddenly changed to, "Help me." This, people believe, is a cry for help from Tay, who has either been forced to "act dead" or has been pushed into this for her "image rebranding." Moreover, an Instagram account (@swagrman), supposedly dedicated to Tay's dog, uploaded a Story, "Don't believe everything you see," further fueling the conspiracy.

Career: Tay shot to limelight in 2019 at age 9

Tay garnered limelight in 2018 and posted images and videos of her in luxury cars while flaunting designer clothes and huge stacks of dollars. Subsequently, her rap videos gained attention on YouTube and she amassed a huge following. She is believed to have abruptly ended her career in the summer of 2018 after controversy surrounding Tian forcefully pushing her for shooting the videos emerged.

Past: Why are her parents being blamed vehemently?

In the past, her parents have received criticism over allowing their child to make a career out of social media at a young age, not barring her from using explicit language, among other issues. In 2018, a series of allegations surfaced on Hope's account, accusing her father of abuse. The parents—Christopher and Angela Tian—were also engaged in a legal battle over her custody.

