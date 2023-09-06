Producer Abhishek Nama responds to 'Kushi' donation controversy—here's what happened

Producer Abhishek Nama responds to 'Kushi' donation controversy—here's what happened

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 06, 2023 | 06:17 pm 3 min read

Why is producer Abhishek Nama upset with actor Vijay Deverakonda? Find out

Vijay Deverakonda, riding high on the success of Kushi recently announced his intention to donate Rs. 1 lakh each to 100 families to celebrate the success of his film. In response, producer-turned-distributor Abhishek Nama's Abhishek Pictures took to X (formerly Twitter) to request compensation for the banner's losses incurred while backing Deverakonda's 2020 release World Famous Lover. Now, in an interview, Nama has clarified that he didn't ask for money from the actor.

'Save distributor's families too...': Deverakonda's donation gesture irked Nama

Nama was affected when Deverakonda announced a Rs. 1 lakh donation for 100 families during an event in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Taking to X, the producer's production house stated, "We lost Rs. 8 crore in the distribution of World Famous Lover, but no one responded over it!!," adding, "Now as you are donating Rs. 1 crore to the families with your big heart, kindly requesting and hoping for you to save us and our exhibitors and distributors families also."

'I'm not asking even a rupee from Deverakonda...'

In a recent interview with Deccan Herald, Nama clarified that he didn't ask for any money from Deverakonda. "When he announced donations, we reminded him about the losses we incurred by distributing World Famous Lover since it was Rs. 8 crore cash. And we have been waiting for his dates to make a film and recover our losses, but he's left us in a lurch."

KS Rama Rao pledged properties to clear remuneration: Nama

The filmmaker further shed light on the challenging financial situation faced by producer KS Rama Rao following the release of World Famous Lover. To settle Deverakonda's pending remuneration, the producer apparently had to pledge his properties, revealed Nama. "When [Deverakonda] received the payment, he just attended one [promotional] event in Vizag and one at Hyderabad and wrapped up promotions, unlike now where is doing extensive promotions," stated Nama.

Nama questioned Deverakonda's box-office success

According to Nama, Deverakonda's latest release Kushi is not as successful as the actor thinks, and he believes the Arjun Reddy star's films are over-hyped with inflated box office figures. Nama added, "Actually, his market is dwindling and he has to understand this. If he is willing to make a proper film, we will get the right script and deliver a decent hit. But the ball is in his court."

Deverakonda's manager demanded top filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Report

The filmmaker recounted his visit to the actor's residence with producer Suniel Narang to propose a film collaboration, but they were directed to meet Deverakonda's father and his manager. Nama mentioned that when they presented their proposal, the manager conveyed that the actor had attained the status of a pan-India star and was associated with filmmakers like Karan Johar. "He asked us to bring a top director like Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Trivikram Srinivas to discuss the project," added Nama.

