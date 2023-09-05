Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs. 1 crore amid 'Kushi's success

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda to donate Rs. 1 crore amid 'Kushi's success

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 02:29 pm 2 min read

'Kushi' has emerged to be smash hit at the box office

Following the success of his latest film, Kushi, actor Vijay Deverakonda has promised to donate Rs. 1 crore from his earnings to 100 families in need. The announcement was made during the film's success celebrations in Visakhapatnam on Monday. Deverakonda plans to select the families and present them with a check of Rs. 1 lakh each within the next 10 days.

Deverakonda's philanthropic gesture won hearts

At the Kushi success party, Deverakonda said, "I am thinking of something and I don't know if I can pull it off or whether it's right or wrong. But, if I don't do it, I'll be sleepless. To spread joy with you guys, I will donate Rs. 1 crore from my Kushi salary to 100 families. I shall select 100 families in need and present them with Rs. 1 lakh check each in the next 10 days."

A box office hit after five years

Released on September 1, Kushi has become a hit, marking Deverakonda's first successful film in five years. The movie has received decent reviews from both audiences and critics, with many praising the chemistry between Deverakonda and co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi tells the story of a couple who marry against their parents' wishes and face challenges in their married life.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline