#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani to premiere at Busan Film Festival; KJo pens note

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 02:04 pm 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' reaches a new milestone

Karan Johar's directorial comeback, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been selected for the prestigious Busan International Film Festival 2023. The film will be showcased in the Open Cinema section alongside four other international movies. The festival is set to take place from October 4 to October 13, 2023.

Johar's reaction to the development

The romantic comedy marked the return of trademark Bollywood romances after a long time. Johar took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "Feeling absolutely blessed & grateful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani going to @busanfilmfest!!!!!" The movie is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It received positive reviews from critics and emerged to be successful at the box office.

More about Busan International Film Festival 2023

The cast includes Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Anjali Anand, among others. Busan International Film Festival is one of the most coveted film festivals in the world. In the 2023 edition, 269 films around the globe are slated to be screened. In the Open Cinema category, the four other films are France's Dogman and The Animal Kingdom, Japan's Revolver Lily, and Hong Kong's One More Chance.

