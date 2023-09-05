'The Crown' Season 6: Unexpected twist, premiere date—everything to know

Entertainment

'The Crown' Season 6: Unexpected twist, premiere date—everything to know

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 05, 2023 | 02:02 pm 3 min read

Everything we know about 'The Crown' Season 6

Netflix has revealed that the highly-anticipated sixth and final installment of its most popular series, The Crown, will premiere before the end of this year. On Monday, the streaming giant teased fans with a wedding invitation card image for Charles—the Prince of Wales—and Camilla—the Duchess of Cornwall—hinting at the events to unfold in the last season. As the series takes an unexpected turn, here's what we know so far about S06 of The Crown.

Why does this story matter?

Since its debut in 2016, The Crown has become a fan favorite, spanning six seasons and featuring three sets of casts—each season covering a particular period of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, with Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton portraying the Queen in different stages of her life. The show has been appreciated for its intricate attention to detail and historical accuracy, coupled with incredible performances. Notably, it has garnered 21 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series for Season 4.

'The Crown' comes to an end later this year: Netflix

The cinematic world of royals through the lens of Peter Morgan is finally coming to an end! While many viewers are feeling sad at bidding farewell to The Crown, the recent post from Netflix has reignited the anticipation for the forthcoming season. Netflix took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a wedding invitation card image, accompanied by a caption that teased, "After six seasons, seven years, and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year."

Take a look at Netflix's post teasing fans!

Season 6 will explore love, politics, and tragedy

The final season of The Crown will delve deeper into the same period as Season 5, showcasing the early blossoming relationship of Prince William and Kate Middleton. It will also depict Tony Blair's stint as the Prime Minister of the UK and the unexpected royal wedding of Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Princess Diana's tragic death is expected to be a prominent storyline.

Why is Prince Charles-Camilla Parker Bowles's wedding considered 'controversial'?

The romantic link between King Charles and Queen Camilla dates back long before the former's marriage to Princess Diana. In a famous statement to journalist Martin Bashir, Princess Diana once stated that there were "three of us" in the marriage. Following the tragic death of Diana in a car crash, the relationship between Charles and Camilla evolved and eventually culminated in a royal wedding that took place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2005.

Final season will honor Diana's legacy with sensitivity

The Crown has been commended for its sensitive approach to depicting Princess Diana's death. Scenes of her fatal car crash in Paris were filmed—but the show is expected to handle the tragedy with respect. For those unaware, creator Morgan has called The Crown a "love letter" to Queen Elizabeth II and paused filming of Season 6 to mourn her passing. Per Variety, Claudia Harrison—who portrays Princess Anne—has revealed that the wedding was the final scene that the cast filmed.

Meanwhile, meet the cast of 'The Crown' S06

In the upcoming S06, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as Diana, succeeding Emma Corrin. Likewise, Dominic West will continue to play Prince Charles—taking over from Josh O'Connor in the latest installment. Notably, the character of Prince William will undergo a transition from a teenager to a young university student, which will be portrayed by actors Rufus Kampa and Ed McVey. Additionally, Meg Bellamy will make her debut as Kate Middleton—meanwhile, Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II.

Share this timeline