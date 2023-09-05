#JaaneJaanTrailer: Kareena Kapoor promises Netflix and chills down the spine

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 01:28 pm 1 min read

'Jaane Jaan' trailer is out

Kareena Kapoor Khan is in a huge buzz as the actor is set to make her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan. The movie promises to shed Kapoor Khan's Poo/Geet image and project her in an altogether new avatar. The makers have now released the trailer and yes, the actor promises a dark yet daunting performance in the upcoming thriller.

Release date and other details of the film

Director Sujoy Ghosh is known for tapping the unexplored arenas in actors and he does the same with Kapoor Khan. The mystery thriller is an Indian adaptation of the Japanese novel titled The Devotion of Suspect X and is set to premiere on September 21 on the OTT giant Netflix. The cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, among others.

