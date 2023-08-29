National Sports Day: Watch these 5 sports biopics

Entertainment

National Sports Day: Watch these 5 sports biopics

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 29, 2023 | 05:47 pm 3 min read

From Ranveer Singh in '83' to Priyanka Chopra Jonas in 'Mary Kom,' take a look at actors who turned sportspersons for films

Bollywood has often made biographical films on sports legends. Whether it is a movie about a cricketer, an Olympic bronze medalist boxer, or a decorated hockey player, filmmakers have enthralled the audience with sports biopics. On the occasion of National Sports Day on Tuesday (August 29), we take a look at actors who played real-life sportspeople on the screens.

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev in '83'

Kabir Khan's 2021 sports biopic 83 was based on cricketing legend Kapil Dev and India's 1983 World Cup victory. Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role as the former cricketer, the film also featured Deepika Padukone as his wife, Romi Dev. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, and Harrdy Sandhu were featured as Sunil Gavaskar, Mohinder Amarnath, Yashpal Sharma, and Madan Lal, respectively.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in and as 'Mary Kom'

Omung Kumar's 2014 sports drama Mary Kom was based on the life and journey of the reputed woman boxer who won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics. Kom's role was essayed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas who received critical acclaim for her performance. The movie also bagged two nominations at the National Film Awards in Best Film and Best Actress categories.

Diljit Dosanjh as Sandeep Singh in 'Soorma'

Filmmaker Shaad Ali cast singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh to play Sandeep Singh's role in his sports biopic Soorma. Singh is an Indian hockey player and also a former captain of the team. The film, which was released in 2018, also starred Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles. Though the film opened to mixed reviews, it aptly showed Singh's journey as a hockey player.

Sushant Singh Rajput as Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Talk about sports biopics and one can't help but mention M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. It showed the rise and shine of one of India's most loved cricket captains, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It starred Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni while Kiara Advani was seen as his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, it was a huge success.

Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra in 'Dangal'

Nitesh Tiwari's Dangal is based on the life of former amateur wrestler Mahabir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir Khan), and how he trains his daughters- Geeta Phogat (Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (Sanya Malhotra), for wrestling. The film went on to become a huge success at the box office. It especially received praise for its direction and performances.

Poll Which cricket World Cup movie would you like to re-watch multiple times?

'83' 33.33% 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' 66.67% Poll is completed

Share this timeline