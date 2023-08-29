All about Gagan Dev Riar, 'Scam 2003's Abdul Karim Telgi

All about Gagan Dev Riar, 'Scam 2003's Abdul Karim Telgi

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale August 29, 2023

'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story' will premiere on Sony LIV on Friday (September 1), starring Gagan Dev Riar as Abdul Karim Telgi

Actor Gagan Dev Riar is all set for his upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, directed by Hansal Mehta and Tushar Hiranandani. He will be essaying Abdul Karim Telgi's role, the man who did the infamous stamp paper scam of Rs. 30,000 crore. But, before the series premieres on SonyLIV on Friday, September 1, here is everything you need to know about Riar.

Riar is a seasoned theater artist

Riar is a talented actor with a theater background. He has been a theater artist for over a decade and a half and continues to perform in plays even today. He has been a part of many popular theater works, including Sunil Shanbag's Stories In A Song, Atul Kumar's Piya Behroopiya, and Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding's Off-Broadway musical version.

Mehta took notice of Riar during 'A Suitable Boy'

The actor went on to work with Nair once again when she cast him for A Suitable Boy which starred Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. The series was adapted from Vikram Seth's novel of the same name which was released in 1993. It was from this very series, which also starred Vijay Varma, that Mehta noticed him.

Awards and recognitions

Other than acting, Riar is also a known writer and director. However, he is most recognized for his extensive work in the field of theater. Riar was adjudged Best Supporting Actor during 2014's META Award for essaying the role of Sir Toby Belch in Piya Behroopiya. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Vinod Doshi Fellowship award.

Before 'Scam 2003,' Riar was also offered 'Scam 1992'

While Scam 2003: The Telgi Story will feature Riar in the lead, not many are aware that he was offered a role in Scam 1992, too. Riar was selected to play the role of a bank manager. But due to date issues, Riar had to let go of the opportunity. Later, the role was played by Jaimini Pathak who played it with utmost conviction.

