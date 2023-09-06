OTT: 'Arthdal Chronicles' S02 Indian premiere date out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 06:02 pm 1 min read

'Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon' is finally releasing in India

The famous South Korean television series Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramoon is finally gearing up for the release of the much-awaited second season. The series is set to premiere on tvN on September 9, whereas on OTT it will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 16. The ardent fans will be excited as the second season comes after four years.

Plotline, cast, and crew of the series

The series revolves around the first Korean ancient fantasy drama set in the Bronze Age. The series is loosely based on Gojoseon kingdom founder Dangun. The TV series is headlined by Jang Dong-un, Song Joong-ki, Kim Ji-won, and Kim Ok-win, among others. The second season is helmed by Kim Kwang-sik and is created by Lee Myung-han and Choi Jin-hee.

