Kim Kardashian, a billionaire, allegedly delayed staffers' payment; case filed

Kim Kardashian sued by ex-staff over workplace conditions, unpaid wages

Kim Kardashian finds herself amid a fresh controversy, as seven of her former staff members sued her over workplace abuse and payment grievances. The workers were employed as the gardening and maintenance staff at her Hidden Hills mansion. The fashion mogul had reportedly delayed their payment, withheld 10% of their wages for taxes, but then didn't forward those to the government, among other issues.

The seven ex-workers alleged delayed payment, workplace abuse

A Page Six report said all the staffers are being represented by Frank Kim of Kim Legal, who has filed a suit recently. The lawsuit stated that the 40-year-old refused to pay for overtime work and did not allow them to take meal breaks. Further, a 16-year-old ex-employee was allegedly made to work beyond the maximum allowable hours applicable for an underage summer employee.

The employees hope to receive their pending dues

The complaints do not end here. Kardashian acted snooty and "immediately fired" one of the workers, when he brought up the issues to her. The seven workers are now hoping to receive the pending payment soon. The complainants are Andrew Ramirez, Christopher Ramirez, Andrew Ramirez Jr., Aron Cabrea, Rene Ernesto Flores, Jesse Fernandez, and Robert Araiza. The lawsuit has been filed in Los Angeles.

'Wage theft is a commonplace offense in Los Angeles'

Speaking to Daily Mail, Kim mentioned that "wage theft" and "other workplace violations" were commonplace offenses in LA. "My firm is investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers," he said. Meanwhile, Kardashian's spokesperson said, "Kim isn't party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she isn't responsible."

Kardashian recently spent $25,000 on Janet Jackson's 'If' outfit

