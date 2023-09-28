'Gadar 2' dethrones 'Pathaan'; 'Jawan' to dethrone Sunny Deol-starrer soon

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Gadar 2' dethrones 'Pathaan'; 'Jawan' to dethrone Sunny Deol-starrer soon

By Aikantik Bag 04:01 pm Sep 28, 202304:01 pm

'Gadar 2' creates another record at the box office

Sunny Deol's fandom is way heavier than his "2.5 kgs hand" and this was proved with Gadar 2's success. The action drama has now surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's Hindi box office collection to emerge as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. The year 2023 has been great for cinema—stellar content to commercial biggies, we have got it all!

2/3

Aiming for the top position at the box office

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Gadar 2 has earned Rs. 524.75 crore in Hindi surpassing Pathaan's Rs. 524.53 crore haul. The Anil Sharma directorial achieved this feat in seven weeks. Interestingly, Khan's Jawan's Hindi version has already earned Rs. 519.69 crore and is likely to dethrone Gadar 2 in two days. This nail-biting box office fight has been a delight for fans.

3/3

Twitter Post